Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 381,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after acquiring an additional 198,513 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 41,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 33,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 9,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $92.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

