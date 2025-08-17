Seven Mile Advisory Grows Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in SAP were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of SAP by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 5,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $456,000.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $277.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $210.38 and a twelve month high of $313.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

