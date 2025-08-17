Algert Global LLC Buys 22,406 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $650,464.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,037,033. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $328,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,171.94. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,691. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $145.64 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

