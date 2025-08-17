Cascade Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

