Comparing Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Williams Companies and Pembina Pipeline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Companies 0 5 10 1 2.75 Pembina Pipeline 1 2 6 1 2.70

Williams Companies currently has a consensus price target of $62.8571, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.63%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than Williams Companies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Companies 21.63% 16.23% 4.38% Pembina Pipeline 23.24% 12.27% 5.22%

Risk and Volatility

Williams Companies has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Williams Companies and Pembina Pipeline”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Companies $11.23 billion 6.24 $2.23 billion $1.99 28.87 Pembina Pipeline $5.39 billion 3.95 $1.36 billion $2.13 17.23

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Pembina Pipeline. Pembina Pipeline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pembina Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Williams Companies pays out 100.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pembina Pipeline pays out 97.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Williams Companies has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Williams Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Williams Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Williams Companies beats Pembina Pipeline on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment consists of gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, the Mid-Continent region that includes the Anadarko and Permian basins, and the DJ Basin of Colorado; and operates natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and storage facilities in central Kansas near Conway. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment provides wholesale marketing, trading, storage, and transportation of natural gas for natural gas utilities, municipalities, power generators, and producers; asset management services; and transports and markets NGLs. The company owns and operates 33,000 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers infrastructure that provides customers with natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, butane, and condensate; and includes 354 thousands of barrels per day of NGL fractionation capacity, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage capacity, and associated pipeline, and rail terminalling facilities and a liquefied propane export facility. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

