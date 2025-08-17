Cascade Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.27.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

