Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Sysco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Sysco by 29,610.4% in the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,332 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,341,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9,792.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 980,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 970,703 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 6,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $509,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,724. This trade represents a 15.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,059. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

