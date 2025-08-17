Seven Mile Advisory Sells 95 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Seven Mile Advisory cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Shopify were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 86.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.51.

NYSE SHOP opened at $141.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $156.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

