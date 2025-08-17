Corient IA LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $427.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $472.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.14 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

