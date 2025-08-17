Corient IA LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Corient IA LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. CyberArk Software comprises about 1.0% of Corient IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $423.85 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $254.43 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.77 and a beta of 0.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.