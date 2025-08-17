Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $136.76 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.42.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

