Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Lifted by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $3,153,025.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,681.56. This represents a 41.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $7,662,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,167,061.19. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,270 shares of company stock valued at $53,173,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

