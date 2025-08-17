Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,271 State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 186.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 98.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

State Street Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $111.09 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

