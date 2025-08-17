Seek First Inc. Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seek First Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4,687.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,402,000 after purchasing an additional 888,671 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 880,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $327,848,000 after purchasing an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,280.90. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,302 shares of company stock worth $2,026,379. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

NetApp Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.83. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

