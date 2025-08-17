Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,108 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.3% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic reduced their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.