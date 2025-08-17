Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,704 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $42,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

