Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $29,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

