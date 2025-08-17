Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.7% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 649,807 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

