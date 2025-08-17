Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 84 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Shares of CAT stock opened at $407.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $190.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.