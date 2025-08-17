Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 862,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $291,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $330.50 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $279.08 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 226.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.55.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

