American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,224 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $37,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $116.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $111.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.