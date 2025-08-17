Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 2,217 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Financial Group INC SD trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.2% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after acquiring an additional 807,748 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $316.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $317.94. The company has a market cap of $518.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

