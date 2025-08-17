FCG Investment Co Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 546.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of FCG Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $330.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.59 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 191.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock valued at $213,126,501 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.