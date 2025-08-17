Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $601,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,215 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $805,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1%

MPC stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.04. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

