Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,721 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

