SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,957,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,460,000. Moment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $580.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $572.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.31.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

