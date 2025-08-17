Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 858,111 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 23.4%

Shares of IEFA opened at $86.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

