Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VTI opened at $316.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $317.94. The stock has a market cap of $518.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.04 and a 200-day moving average of $290.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.