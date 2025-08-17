FCG Investment Co Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

FCG Investment Co cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,192 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,956,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,094,000 after purchasing an additional 978,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after buying an additional 4,586,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,670,000 after buying an additional 2,003,683 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,103,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,753,000 after purchasing an additional 498,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.57 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

