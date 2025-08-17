Penn Mutual Asset Management Has $789,000 Stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Penn Mutual Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. AES comprises approximately 1.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management’s holdings in AES were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in AES by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 200.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

