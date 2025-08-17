Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $385,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,085,000 after purchasing an additional 491,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,432,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

