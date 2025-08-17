Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Target from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.11%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

