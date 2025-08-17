Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3%

Danaher stock opened at $210.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

