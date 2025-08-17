Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $136.38 Million Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $136,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Timothy Throsby purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.37 per share, with a total value of $1,787,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,868.34. The trade was a 90.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.61 per share, with a total value of $120,901.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,951.80. This represents a 27.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $88.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.