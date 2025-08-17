Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:ENB opened at $47.02 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 133.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

