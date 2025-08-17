CacheTech Inc. Buys Shares of 2,805 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,575.07 and a beta of 1.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

