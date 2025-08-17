Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $85.02 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,020 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Truist Financial worth $85,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,511,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

