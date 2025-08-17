Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,009 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey makes up about 2.0% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.70% of Houlihan Lokey worth $192,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 21,601 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $190.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day moving average is $173.71. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $198.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $605.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.