DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -155.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -348.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

