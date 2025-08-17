Algert Global LLC Sells 65,345 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,345 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Encompass Health by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $120.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

