Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,116,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 72,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 242,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.19 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. The firm had revenue of $1,107,960 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 117.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

