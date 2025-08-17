Ethic Inc. Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

