Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $8.59 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 142.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% during the first quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. now owns 115,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.38, for a total transaction of $399,835.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,035 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,673.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.18, for a total value of $814,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,243 shares of company stock worth $200,605,051. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $785.23 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $724.43 and its 200-day moving average is $655.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

