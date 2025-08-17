CacheTech Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 114,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 529,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 230,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.