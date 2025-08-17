CacheTech Inc. Invests $89,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 80.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Conrad Wai sold 118,600 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $390,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,494,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,214.42. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,635.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,689.90. The trade was a 852.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

