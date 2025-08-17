Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,096 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,151,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,797,000 after buying an additional 276,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,240,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 533,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $89.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

