Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lessened by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $168.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $261.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.