Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $202.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.74. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $212.76.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEL

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.