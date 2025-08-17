Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by LWM Advisors Inc.

LWM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of LWM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LWM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.