iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.